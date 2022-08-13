scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 13, 2022

No interest shown for beef biryani stall at Chennai food fest: Tamil Nadu Minister Ma Subramanian

"The absence of a beef biryani stall at the three-day food festival is not deliberate. The delicacy was skipped as no caterer offered to put up a stall," Subramanian replied when reporters drew his attention after the inauguration.

By: PTI | Chennai |
August 13, 2022 6:41:37 am
"Had anyone expressed interest, then we would have permitted them to set up a stall," Ma Subramanian added. (Representational)

Beef biryani was given a miss at the three-day food festival underway at the Island Grounds in Chennai as no caterer offered to put up a stall, Tamil Nadu Health and Family Welfare Minister Ma Subramanian said on Friday.

People could savour a variety of dishes, both vegetarian and non-vegetarian, as over 150 stalls have been put up. Some of them showcased Tamil Nadu’s traditional cuisine which has nutritious value.

Also Read |Tamil Nadu International Kite Festival begins today in Mamallapuram, here are the details

A good number of self help groups (SHGs) too participated in the food festival being organised by the TN Food Safety Department in association with Eat Right India, an initiative of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

The event inaugurated by Subramanian along with Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister P K Sekar Babu, concludes on August 14 with a health awareness walk.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Self-regulation: Divide among Big Tech firms on way forwardPremium
Self-regulation: Divide among Big Tech firms on way forward
Salman Rushdie at Express Idea Exchange in 2013: ‘Yes, I would write The ...Premium
Salman Rushdie at Express Idea Exchange in 2013: ‘Yes, I would write The ...
Explained: Power, capital goods, metals, fire up small and mid-cap stocksPremium
Explained: Power, capital goods, metals, fire up small and mid-cap stocks
Explained: Fatwa, death threats, exile – how one book changed Salman Rush...Premium
Explained: Fatwa, death threats, exile – how one book changed Salman Rush...
Explained |Explained: Why a biryani festival in Tamil Nadu stirred a row over exclusion of beef

“The absence of a beef biryani stall at the three-day food festival is not deliberate. The delicacy was skipped as no caterer offered to put up a stall,” Subramanian replied when reporters drew his attention after the inauguration.

“Even I eat it. There is no need to make an issue. Food is one’s personal preference and no one can stop it,” the minister said.

More from Chennai

“Had anyone expressed interest, then we would have permitted them to set up a stall,” he added.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 13-08-2022 at 06:41:37 am

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan film sees shockingly low beginning, earns one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening

2

Author Salman Rushdie attacked on lecture stage in New York

3

Salman Rushdie is stabbed on stage 33 years after fatwa, in NY hospital

4

Explained: What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?

5

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan film sees shockingly low beginning, earns one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan’s opening

Featured Stories

Lydia & Usha
Lydia & Usha
India’s big problem of low-quality employment
India’s big problem of low-quality employment
Explained Books: Every woman in the story, her cross to carry
Explained Books: Every woman in the story, her cross to carry
Explained: Chronic fatigue syndrome
Explained: Chronic fatigue syndrome
AIADMK in grip, EPS hand strengthened as court orders remove chinks in ar...
AIADMK in grip, EPS hand strengthened as court orders remove chinks in ar...
The Congress’s Yadav wants a ministry, says ‘not apologetic’ about demand
The Congress’s Yadav wants a ministry, says ‘not apologetic’ about demand
Fatwa, death threats, exile – how one book changed Salman Rushdie's life
EXPLAINED

Fatwa, death threats, exile – how one book changed Salman Rushdie's life

Premium
There is sadness but am proud also at son’s sacrifice, says Rifleman Manoj’s father
Rajouri Army camp attack

There is sadness but am proud also at son’s sacrifice, says Rifleman Manoj’s father

UP ATS: Nupur was Jaish target, Saharanpur man has been held

UP ATS: Nupur was Jaish target, Saharanpur man has been held

Opened last year, Himachal highway stretch caves in

Opened last year, Himachal highway stretch caves in

Supertech towers demolition now on Aug 28, SC grants additional week
NEW DELHI

Supertech towers demolition now on Aug 28, SC grants additional week

Laal Singh Chaddha: A comfortable film for the obedient Indian
OPINION

Laal Singh Chaddha: A comfortable film for the obedient Indian

Premium
Giant meteorite impacts created continents, study shows
EXPLAINED

Giant meteorite impacts created continents, study shows

Chronic fatigue syndrome
EXPLAINED

Chronic fatigue syndrome

Why you should read ‘Euthanasia and Right to Die’ for UPSC CSE
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Euthanasia and Right to Die’ for UPSC CSE

Premium
What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?
Explained

What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 13: Latest News
Advertisement