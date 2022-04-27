Chennai: Fire breaks at Rajiv Gandhi hospital, no injuries

A fire broke out at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai Wednesday morning. Multiple fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flame. There were no reports of injury in the incident.

Tamil Nadu Health and Family Welfare Minister Ma Subramanian and Health Secretary J Radhakrishan reached the spot to oversee rescue work and to ensure that hospital services are not disrupted.

Addressing media persons, Subramanian said the fire started from a short circuit in a storage room for surgical and other items. Patients admitted to the nearby Neuro ward were evacuated immediately, he added.

“Soon after the fire broke out, hospital workers immediately shifted the patients to another block. Three patients who were admitted at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) were also rescued. Several fire rescue personnel have been deployed to bring the fire under control. The officials have informed us that there are no casualties or injuries to anyone,” Subramanian said.

As per officials, 33 patients were inside the Neuro ward and three were at the ICU and all of them were rescued. Three cylinders kept inside the ward were also removed, they added.