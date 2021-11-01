Chennai: Father kills eight-year-old daughter suspecting wife’s affair

A 34-year-old man was arrested on Sunday on charges of killing his eight-year-old daughter at Villivakkam in Chennai.

Police said that the accused, Radhakrishnan, killed his daughter after the latter did not respond to questions posed by him about her mother’s alleged affair. The couple, Radhakrishnan and Lavanya (28), had two children. Owing to differences with her husband, Lavanya had begun to live on her own with her eight-year-old daughter and five-year-old son.

Lavanya, a nurse, was on a night shift at the hospital on October 30. Taking this opportunity, Radhakrishnan had barged into Lavanya’s residence and had begun to ask inappropriate questions to their daughter about her mother. The cops added that Radhakrishnan also called from his daughter’s mobile and abused Lavanya. The accused continued shouting at the child and later stabbed her with a knife.

According to reports, as the child began to cry loudly, neighbours gathered around the house. Radhakrishnan had then escaped, only to be caught later by the cops. Lavanya had rushed home after being informed by the neighbours about the incident. She then took her daughter to a nearby hospital where the child was declared dead.

Police said Radhakrishnan suspected his wife of having an illicit affair. Radhakrishnan was booked on charges of murder and has been remanded in judicial custody.