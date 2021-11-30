Chennai: False robbery complaint leads to arrest of woman who sold her newborn

The Greater Chennai police on Monday arrested a woman for allegedly selling her newborn baby and filing a false complaint that she was robbed of money. In the enquiry, the police found that the woman had sold her child for Rs 3.20 lakh through brokers. Three others have also been arrested.

The accused Yasmin (28), the police said, was residing near Puzhal with her 10-year-old daughter. Her husband Mohan left them a few months ago. Yasmin, who was already pregnant, decided to abort her second child as she did not have the means to raise two children alone. She went to a hospital where she met a woman named Jayakeetha who told her that she would be better off selling her baby for a handsome amount instead of aborting it, said the police.

The duo got in touch with three other persons named Dhanalakshmi, Latha and Arockiyamari to find a buyer. Through Arockiyamari, the gang found a person named Sivakumar, who had been without a child for over seven years, added the police.

Yasmin gave birth to a boy at the Royapettah hospital on November 21. Through the intermediaries, she sold her baby to Sivakumar for Rs 3,20,000. The brokers, however, took a hefty commission and gave her only Rs 1,70,000, said the police.

Yasmin, the police said, thought that she had been cheated by the brokers and based on the advice of a friend Rajkumar, lodged a police complaint that she was stopped and robbed of her money by a few people while she was travelling in an auto.

On enquiry, the police found that the woman was lying and that she had, in fact, sold her baby. The police arrested her and rescued the newborn child. Sivakumar, Dhanalakshmi and Jayakeetha were also arrested and Rs 1.14 lakh cash was seized from them. The cops have launched a hunt to nab the rest of the accused.