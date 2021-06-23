Chennai: Exploiting technical flaw, thieves loot Rs 48 lakh from SBI ATMs

SBI Chennai’s Chief General Manager Radhakrishnan said as an immediate preventive measure, they have suspended the cash withdrawal facility from such deposit machines. (Photography by Karen Dias/Bloomberg)

A series of thefts at several SBI Automated Cash Withdrawal and Deposit Machines have been reported in Velachery, Tharamani, Virugambakkam, and several other places in Chennai as well as in other Tamil Nadu cities. Significantly, the thieves made use of a technical glitch in the ATMs and have so far looted Rs 48 lakh.

Addressing reporters on Tuesday, Chennai police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal said they received as many as 19 complaints of cash being swindled from ATMs in the past three days and they suspect that the work had been carried out by a group of men from outside Tamil Nadu.

“We have the leads, we have collected all the CCTV footage, will follow and carry out further investigation. This will not happen again. This is the first time such a modus operandi has been used to swindle cash from the deposit machines. I cannot reveal the flaw as the matter is under investigation but it has been rectified now. Public has not lost money, it is the loss of the bank. A special team headed by Additional Commissioner (South) has been constituted to nab the suspects, we will be writing to other banks if there have been any such instances in their ATMs and if not, they will be directed to take preventive measures,” he said.

SBI Chennai’s Chief General Manager Radhakrishnan said as an immediate preventive measure, they have suspended the cash withdrawal facility from such deposit machines.

What was the unique modus operandi?

The Cash Deposit Machines (CDM) provides a 20-second window to customers to take cash away and if it is not done in that time, the cash goes back into the machines. If cash is collected, the lid of the machine slides and closes. According to PTI, the probe indicated that the suspects first took the cash from the machines (using withdrawal option in such machines) and then prevented the lid from closing for a while by blocking it with their hands. The sensors appeared to have misread this action for “cash not being taken away” by customers and sent messages to servers that cash has not been withdrawn. Hence, the related bank accounts were not debited while cash was taken away from machines.

As per the latest reports, the special team from Tamil Nadu has arrested one person in connection with the incident in Haryana and they are looking for other members of the gang.