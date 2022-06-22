scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 22, 2022
Must Read

Chennai elevated Metro rail project at OMR to be completed in 3 years: Officials

At Okkiyam Maduvu, CMRL is constructing portal structures to accommodate the future elevated expressway of the Tamil Nadu Road Development Company.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
June 22, 2022 7:30:10 pm
The OMR line is a part of the 45.8-km corridor 3 from Madhavaram to Siruseri Sipcot. (File)

The elevated Metro rail transport on the IT Corridor in Chennai will be completed within three years, officials of the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) said Wednesday.

The contract for construction of the elevated corridor from Nehru Nagar to Sholinganallur for a length of 10 km viaduct with 10 Metro stations under the Chennai Metro Rail Project Phase-II was awarded to Larsen & Toubro recently at an estimated cost of Rs 1,021 crore.

The contract commencement meeting between CMRL and L&T officials took place Wednesday. According to a statement, the alignment passes through the Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) having major IT hubs and other commercial establishments. The stretch also passes through three major intersections, including Perungudi, Thoraipakkam and Sholinganallur. At Okkiyam Thoraipakkam, stabling lines and crossovers have been planned for connectivity to the other corridors.

At Okkiyam Maduvu, CMRL is constructing portal structures to accommodate the future elevated expressway of the Tamil Nadu Road Development Company.

Best of Express Premium
UPSC Key-June 22, 2022: Know the relevance of ‘Defection’ to ‘Horse Tradi...Premium
UPSC Key-June 22, 2022: Know the relevance of ‘Defection’ to ‘Horse Tradi...
2 days ago, Shinde had spat with Raut & Aaditya on votes for Cong in ...Premium
2 days ago, Shinde had spat with Raut & Aaditya on votes for Cong in ...
Out of touch with MLAs, lacklustre in administration, how Uddhav Thackera...Premium
Out of touch with MLAs, lacklustre in administration, how Uddhav Thackera...
Rajeswari Sengupta writes: Why the communication gap between the MPC and ...Premium
Rajeswari Sengupta writes: Why the communication gap between the MPC and ...
More Premium Stories >>

The ten elevated stations would be coming up at Nehru Nagar, Kandanchavadi, Perungudi, Thoraipakkam, Mettukuppam, PTC Colony, Okkiyampet, Karapakkam, Okkiyampet Thoraipakkam and Sholinganallur.

More from Chennai

The OMR line is a part of the 45.8-km corridor 3 (C3) from Madhavaram to Siruseri Sipcot.

Express Subscription Check out our special pricing for international readers when the offer lasts

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 22: Latest News
Advertisement