Chennai elevated Metro rail project at OMR to be completed in 3 years: Officials

The elevated Metro rail transport on the IT Corridor in Chennai will be completed within three years, officials of the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) said Wednesday.

The contract for construction of the elevated corridor from Nehru Nagar to Sholinganallur for a length of 10 km viaduct with 10 Metro stations under the Chennai Metro Rail Project Phase-II was awarded to Larsen & Toubro recently at an estimated cost of Rs 1,021 crore.

The contract commencement meeting between CMRL and L&T officials took place Wednesday. According to a statement, the alignment passes through the Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) having major IT hubs and other commercial establishments. The stretch also passes through three major intersections, including Perungudi, Thoraipakkam and Sholinganallur. At Okkiyam Thoraipakkam, stabling lines and crossovers have been planned for connectivity to the other corridors.

At Okkiyam Maduvu, CMRL is constructing portal structures to accommodate the future elevated expressway of the Tamil Nadu Road Development Company.

The ten elevated stations would be coming up at Nehru Nagar, Kandanchavadi, Perungudi, Thoraipakkam, Mettukuppam, PTC Colony, Okkiyampet, Karapakkam, Okkiyampet Thoraipakkam and Sholinganallur.

The OMR line is a part of the 45.8-km corridor 3 (C3) from Madhavaram to Siruseri Sipcot.