Chennai: Elevated corridor to be built at Anna Salai to reduce traffic congestion

In a bid to decongest traffic in Chennai, TN Minister for Highways EV Velu on Tuesday announced a four-lane elevated corridor to be constructed on Anna Salai from Teynampet and Saidapet at a cost of Rs 485 crore.

The minister said in the state Assembly that the 3.2 km-long corridor will allow vehicles to cross Eldams Road, SIET College, Cenotaph Road, Nandanam and CIT Nagar with ease. The minister made the announcement while presenting the demands for grants for his department.

Velu said the proposed plan will reduce traffic congestion and waiting time for motorists. He also said that a detailed project report will be formulated at a cost of Rs 45 lakh for an elevated road from Light House to Guindy and Rs 25 lakh for constructing a flyover near Officers Training Academy on GST road and a foot over bridge at Koyambedu.

To decongest traffic at Poonamallee, the highways department has proposed to construct a flyover at Kattupakkam at a cost of Rs 322 crore. The government is also planning to widen the railway bridge at Padi at an estimated cost of Rs 100 crore and establish escalators at four places in the city including Senthil Nagar Junction, Nelson Mancikam Road, at a cost of Rs 56 crores. The extension work on the Shanmugam Salai in Tambaram is set to be carried out at a cost of Rs 10 crore.