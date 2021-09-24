Chennai: DVAC raids at TNCP chairman’s premises

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) officials Thursday raided at least five premises linked to A V Venkatachalam, the chairman of Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB), including his office in Guindy.

According to a press release, the DVAC has registered a case against Venakatachalam under the Prevention of Corruption Act for his alleged involvement in criminal misconduct and criminal misappropriation while holding the post of Member Secretary TNPCB, Chennai from (14.10.2013 to 29.07.2014) and as Member Secretary SEIAA (2017-2018) and as Chairman of TNPCB, Chennai (from 27.09.2019 till date).

“During the search proceedings, net cash of Rs 13.5 lakh and gold jewels around 6.5 kg (worth around Rs 2.5 crore) and documents related to the case were identified,” the DVAC said in a statement.

The investigators have seized the items unearthed during the search. Further, it was noted that 10 kg of sandalwood articles were identified at the premises of Venkatachalam and the Tamil Nadu Forest Officials have been requested to take necessary action.