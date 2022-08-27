scorecardresearch
Saturday, Aug 27, 2022

Dubai-bound flight receives bomb threat call

An anonymous call was received at the police control room in this connection following which the airport police were alerted.

chennai newsAn enquiry was on to trace the caller.

A bomb threat call was received to a Dubai-bound private carrier on Saturday following which the checks were underway to ascertain if any explosive items were planted in the aircraft, officials said.

An anonymous call was received at the police control room in this connection following which the airport police were alerted.

Subsequently, security agencies were conducting searches inside the Indigo aircraft that was ready for departure at 7.20 am with around 160 passengers, airport officials said.

More from Chennai

An enquiry was on to trace the caller.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Understanding Cholas, the south Indian dynasty that left its imprint on S...Premium
Understanding Cholas, the south Indian dynasty that left its imprint on S...
Known to be close to party bosses, Ghulam Nabi Azad now an unlikely rebelPremium
Known to be close to party bosses, Ghulam Nabi Azad now an unlikely rebel
Twitter stonewalls Parliamentary panel queries, gets a week to respondPremium
Twitter stonewalls Parliamentary panel queries, gets a week to respond
Year later, Afghan media struggles to survive: ‘no law, only restrictions’Premium
Year later, Afghan media struggles to survive: ‘no law, only restrictions’

First published on: 27-08-2022 at 10:05:56 am
Next Story

‘British Asian Refugee’ Ram Gidoomal pens memoir

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Understanding Cholas, south Indian dynasty that left imprint on Southeast Asia

Understanding Cholas, south Indian dynasty that left imprint on Southeast Asia

Premium
Anurag Thakur: 'Kejriwal kingpin in excise... AAP’s habit to shoot & scoot'
Idea Exchange

Anurag Thakur: 'Kejriwal kingpin in excise... AAP’s habit to shoot & scoot'

Known to be close to party bosses, Ghulam Nabi Azad now an unlikely rebel

Known to be close to party bosses, Ghulam Nabi Azad now an unlikely rebel

Premium
BWF World Championship: Satwick-Chirag lead in first set
LIVE

BWF World Championship: Satwick-Chirag lead in first set

Explained: Chhattisgarh’s forest ‘by mistake’

Explained: Chhattisgarh’s forest ‘by mistake’

Sonali Phogat was given ‘obnoxious’ chemical: police

Sonali Phogat was given ‘obnoxious’ chemical: police

The fight to get Trump to return Presidential material
Mar-a-lago Documents

The fight to get Trump to return Presidential material

'No-fly' zone around Supertech towers
Supertech demolition

'No-fly' zone around Supertech towers

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 27: Latest News
Advertisement