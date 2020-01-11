Follow Us:
Saturday, January 11, 2020

Chennai: 2 drunk air passengers create ruckus on flight before take off, offloaded

By: PTI | Chennai | Published: January 11, 2020 2:26:02 pm
Two inebriated passengers bound for Malaysia were on Saturday deplaned from a private airliner after they allegedly created ruckus onboard the flight ahead of its take off from the airport here.

The plane resumed its journey after a delay of about one hour, airport sources said.

Airline authorities said the two passengers were drunk and created ruckus inside the aircraft asking for more drinks to be served.

The cabin crew then complained to the pilot who decided to taxi the plane back to the bay.

Later, the disruptive passengers were offloaded from the plane and handed over to airport police.

