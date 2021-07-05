Chennai: Drones, speakers to be used to ensure adherence to Covid-19 norms in crowded areas

In a move to enforce physical distancing and wearing of masks on Chennai beaches, the Greater Chennai Corporation and the city police will monitor the areas which are usually crowded. The cops will use drones to monitor the crowd and public address systems to warn them.

The civic body has deployed special monitoring teams in areas like beaches, parks, markets, bus stops, textile, jewellery shops, and other commercial areas to control the gathering and ensure the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) are followed by both the sellers and the customers.

The city police said 40 places that are prone to crowd gathering have been identified and special focus has been provided to them. Watchtowers have been set up in the markets. In beach areas like Marina, Tiruvanamiyur, Eliots, Besant Nagar drones have been deployed for monitoring. In collaboration with the corporation, two special units have been formed for surveillance.

In places like Chintadripet, Nochikuppam, Kasimedu, Vanagaram where fish markets are present and in other important places like Koyambedu market, T Nagar, Kothavalchavadi, Jam Bazaar, the police have set up camps at the entry point to do thermal scanning to people who are entering the market area, ensure they clean their hands with hand sanitisers, wear face masks, maintain social distancing, etc.

The Chennai Corporation Commissioner Saturday chaired a meeting with Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal and other Revenue officials to chalk out the procedures required to curb the spread of the virus.

Representatives of Vanigar Sangam (Traders’ Union) were invited and they were instructed to keep hand sanitizers at the entrance of their shops and to monitor whether their workers are following the safety precautions. They are also advised to vaccinate their workers. Also, they were told to make separate entry and exit facilities in the shops to avert congestion. Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said a special vaccination camp will be set up for traders for five days starting from Monday.

In view of the decline in Covid-19 cases, the Tamil Nadu Government on Friday announced additional relaxations but extended the lockdown till July 12. As per the new guidelines, the shops have been allowed to extend to operate till 8 pm and places of worship were also permitted to reopen for the public.