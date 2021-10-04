Chennai doctors remove iron piece measuring 13 mm from man’s eye

A piece of iron measuring around 13 mm was successfully removed from the eye of a 48-year-old man from Nellore at a private hospital in the city during a surgery that lasted around two and half hours. The patient, a mechanic, had sustained the injury in his right eye while repairing a motorbike.

The incident took place on Wednesday following which the mechanic was taken to Rajan Eye Care Hospital on Thursday where the doctors immediately operated on him.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Dr Mohan Rajan – whose team performed the surgery – said a piece of iron from one of the motorbike’s parts flew into the patient’s eye and ruptured his cornea and sclera (white part of the eye). “It produced a cataract known as traumatic cataract. He was bleeding and had an infection. The iron piece lodged inside the eye was about 13 mm. The eye itself was only 22 mm,” he said.

“We repaired the cornea and the sclera tear. Then we removed the damaged cataract and performed a vitrectomy and cleared the bleeding inside the eye. The infection (traumatic endophthalmitis) was also cleared up. We removed the foreign body with great care because we couldn’t damage the underlying retina while doing so. The patient is doing fairly okay. It will take him some time to improve,” Dr Rajan added. The man was discharged on Saturday.

“Safety glasses have to be worn by everyone. It’s not just for people working in industries but also for carpenters, mechanics, etc. While working they should use industrial goggles available in the market to prevent injuries. It’s just like wearing masks for Covid-19,” Dr Rajan added.

The surgery was performed free of cost under the Rotary Scheme & Chennai Vision Charitable Trust. Dr Rajan said the team which successfully performed the surgery included Dr Sujatha Mohan, Dr Manoj Khatri and Dr Jeenender Gothi.