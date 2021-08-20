Chennai: DMK functionary hacked to death in Anna Nagar

A 51-year-old DMK functionary was allegedly hacked to death in Anna Nagar on Wednesday night. The police said four people have surrendered in connection with the incident, and two others have been arrested.

The deceased, identified as Sampath Kumar, was a resident of TP Chathiram. He was involved in supplying water cans in the locality.

A ward-level DMK functionary, Kumar was riding his bike at around 9 pm Wednesday, when he was intercepted by a few men who pushed him to the ground and allegedly attacked him multiple times with machetes. They later fled on their two-wheelers, leaving the victim lying in a pool of blood.

Anna Nagar police officials reached the scene of the crime after receiving information from a passerby.

Kumar died on the spot. His body was sent for postmortem.

A case was registered based on a complaint by Kumar’s son, Gopinath.

Four accused — Hari Kumar (21), Sridharan (25), Mohanavel (21) and Naveen Kumar (24) of TP Chathiram — surrendered before the cops. Two others — Vinayagam (47) and Karpagam (41) — were arrested. The police has seized weapons from them, including two machetes.

According to the police, on inquiry, it was revealed that Kumar had issues with his neighbour Vinayagam. He had previously informed the police that a history-sheeter, identified as Lenin, was present in the area and had sought refuge in Vinayagam’s residence. The police said this had agitated Vinayagam, who hatched a plan with his wife Karpagam to kill Kumar.

The police are also on the lookout for Lenin and his gang members.

The police said the accused will be produced before court.