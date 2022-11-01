Chennai: DMK functionary booked for derogatory remarks against BJP women leaders

The Chennai Cyber Crime wing Tuesday booked DMK functionary Saidai Sadiq for allegedly making disparaging remarks against women leaders of the BJP during a meeting in Chennai.

As the video of the speech went viral, the BJP leaders condemned the speech and urged the cops to initiate immediate action.

Based on the complaint of the women’s wing of Tamil Nadu BJP, the police booked the DMK leader under five sections, including the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act.

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai on October 29 wrote to Rekha Sharma, chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW) claiming that the DMK functionary last week called the BJP women leaders – Khushbhu Sundar, Namitha, Gayathri Raghuram and Gautami – using a derogatory term. He said the women in the Opposition party are objectified and the DMK men have made a habit of throwing filth at them.

Annamalai added that the words by the DMK orator against Kushbhu Sundar cannot be described in words and it has brought Tamil Nadu politics to a new low.

Annamalai claimed despite being present on stage during the course of the incident, senior DMK minister Mano Thangaraj made no efforts to stop the speech. A complaint was filed on behalf of BJP’s Mahila Morcha at the Commissioner’s office, he noted.

Actor Kushbhu took to Twitter and wrote that when men abuse women it just shows what kind of upbringing they have had and the toxic environment they have been brought up in.

She said these men insult the womb of a woman and call themselves the followers of Kalaignar. ”Is this new Dravidian model under Chief Minister MK Stalin?” Kushbhu asked tagging Thoothukudi MP K Kanimozhi.

In her reply, Kanimozhi said that she apologised as a woman and human being for what was said and noted that this cannot be tolerated irrespective of whoever did it, of the space it was said or the party they adhere to. “I am able to openly apologise for this because my leader and my party don’t condone this,” she wrote.