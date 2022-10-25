Chennai air quality slips to ‘very poor’ after Diwali, pollution board records rise in noise level

With crackers being burst, the air quality index (AQI) in Chennai slipped to the ‘very poor’ category after Diwali with the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) recording AQI readings between 345 and 786 between 6 am on October 24 and 6 am on October 25.

Based on the directions of the Supreme Court and the Central Pollution Control Board, the TNPCB had conducted manual monitoring for a period of 15 days from October 17 in seven different locations in Chennai like Besant Nagar, T Nagar, Nungambakkam, Triplicane, Sowcarpet, Valasaravakkam and Tiruvottiyur to monitor the impact of bursting of crackers on the Ambient Air Quality and Ambient Noise Level.

It was observed that the AQI was poor. The lowest value of AQI was observed at Besant Nagar while the highest was at Sowcarpet on Diwali in Chennai. TNPCB said the AQI deteriorated because of bursting crackers, especially in the evening hours and also due to high relative humidity and low wind speed.

A statement issued by the TNPCB said, “The climatic condition is not conducive for the effective dispersion of the smoke that emanated from bursting of crackers. This contributes to a high value of AQI on Deepavali in Chennai.”

Meanwhile, the lowest noise level value on Diwali was recorded at Besant Nagar (66.0dB(A)) while the highest was recorded at Thiruvottiyur (79.7 dB(A)). TNPCB said that the noise levels were higher than the National Ambient Noise Standards of 55.0 dB(A) during the day time and 65.0Db(A) during night time.

The TNPCB released the data after comparing this year’s data with the ambient noise levels and air quality indices of the last two years and highlighted how both the levels have gone up this year.

Although the state government allowed the public to burst green crackers only for two hours in the morning and evening, many citizens reportedly violated the norms. The Greater Chennai Police Tuesday issued a statement and said as many as 354 cases were registered between October 23 and October 25 for bursting crackers beyond the permitted time slot, allowed decibel and for other violations.

According to the Greater Chennai Corporation, a total of 211 metric tonne of cracker waste was collected in the last three days from the 15 zones in the city.