Chennai: Dhoni invests in drone startup Garuda Aerospace, to be its brand ambassador

Former Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni has invested in Chennai-based drone startup Garuda Aerospace Pvt Ltd. The Chennai Super Kings captain has also been roped in as the brand ambassador of the startup that has about 400 drones and 500 pilots.

“I’m happy to be a part of Garuda Aerospace and look forward to witness their growth story with the unique drone solutions they have to offer,” Dhoni said, as quoted in the startup’s statement.

Agnishwar Jayaprakash, founder CEO of Garuda Aerospace, said it was a dream-come-true moment for him to see Dhoni as part of the Garuda Aerospace family. “Mahi Bhai is the epitome of dedication and I firmly believe that having Captain Cool on our cap table adds tremendous value, which will motivate our team to perform better,” he noted.

Jayaprakash said that Garuda Aerospace has been a pioneer in the Indian drone ecosystem and is firmly on the path to become India’s first ever drone unicorn startup.

The Garuda Aerospace drone manufacturing facilities were recently inaugurated virtually by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Apart from serving over 750 clients, Garuda has also partnered with Swiggy, HAL, DRDO, IIT Madras, IIT Roorkee, Make In India, Invest India, MIT Boston, Intel, Wipro and Cognizant to constantly innovate and explore new frontiers. According to the startup, their pilots are operating in 26 cities.

Earlier this May, Jayaprakash wrote an open letter to Prime Minister Modi saying that none of the progress made in the Indian drone ecosystem would have been possible if not for his government’s progressive policies. He noted that his startup manufactures 30 different types of drones and offers 45 diverse services.

“With projected revenues of over $400 million in the next six quarters, Garuda has established market dominance in the precision agri tech sector by disrupting a $3 billion pesticide spraying market using the Kisan drone that increases food crop productivity for 200 million farmers,” Jayaprakash noted in his letter in May.