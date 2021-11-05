15 persons rushed to Chennai’s Kilpauk hospital with burns on Deepavali

As many as 15 persons were rushed to the government-run Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital in Chennai with burns on Deepavali. Health Minister Ma Subramanian had on Thursday inspected the special wards set up at the hospital to treat patients with burn injuries.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, KMC Hospital Dean Dr Shanthi Malar said 11 of those injured were outpatients while four were admitted. “Most of them have one per cent to seven per cent burns, mostly on their hands. At least one person has suffered burns on the face and cheek,” she said.

“One patient attempted to burst a cracker when he was under the influence of alcohol and suffered injuries, while a child had attempted to burst two crackers at a time and suffered an injury on his left hand. All of them are safe, and are currently undergoing treatment,” she said.

A special ward with 12 beds had been set up on the hospital’s second floor and another ward with 10 beds on the ground floor to treat those who suffer burns while celebrating Deepavali. Similar wards were set up in various hospitals across the state based on the directions of Chief Minister MK Stalin.

The minister had, on Thursday, said that 123 people had suffered burn injuries on Deepavali in 2018, while the number was 242 in 2019 and 154 in 2020.

On the status of Covid-19 vaccination in the state, Subramanian said about 60 lakh people were due for the second dose of the vaccine. Data indicates that 71 per cent of the eligible population in Tamil Nadu have been administered the first dose and 31 per cent the second.

He said the state government was working to vaccinate 100 per cent of its population with the first dose by the end of November. Meanwhile, the mega vaccination camp planned for Saturday has been postponed to November 14.