Follow Us:
Thursday, February 20, 2020
Must Read

Chennai: 3 dead, 10 injured in accident on set of Kamal Haasan’s film

The deceased include the director's personal assistant Madhu, assistant director Krishna and a staffer.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 20, 2020 5:55:50 am
indian 2, indian 2 set accident, kamal haasan, kamal haasan indian 2, indian 2 set accident, kajal agarwal, shankar A crane fell on the set of Indian 2.

At least three people were killed and 10 injured Wednesday night after a crane collapsed on the set of actor Kamal Haasan’s upcoming film ‘Indian 2’ in Chennai. The deceased include the director’s personal assistant Madhu, assistant director Krishna and a staffer.

The accident happened during the shooting of the film at suburban Nazrathpet when the crane employed to erect the set crashed. The injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital.

Haasan condoled the death of his colleagues on Twitter. “I have faced and overcome many accidents, but today’s is the most horrific one. I have lost three colleagues. More than my own pain, the distress of their family members will be many times greater. I share their grief as one of them. My deepest condolences to them,” he wrote.

About the injured, Haasan said he had spoken to doctors looking after them in the hospital and they were being provided appropriate treatment.

Indian 2 is a sequel to the 1996 film Indian, which also starred Haasan. Helmed by S Shankar, the film also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, and Priya Bhavani Shankar.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 20: Latest News

Advertisement