Chennai: 3 dead, 10 injured in accident on set of Kamal Haasan’s film

At least three people were killed and 10 injured Wednesday night after a crane collapsed on the set of actor Kamal Haasan’s upcoming film ‘Indian 2’ in Chennai. The deceased include the director’s personal assistant Madhu, assistant director Krishna and a staffer.

The accident happened during the shooting of the film at suburban Nazrathpet when the crane employed to erect the set crashed. The injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital.

எத்தனையோ விபத்துக்களை சந்தித்து, கடந்திருந்தாலும் இன்றைய விபத்து மிகக் கொடூரமானது. மூன்று சகாக்களை இழந்து நிற்கிறேன்.எனது வலியை விட

அவர்களை இழந்த குடும்பத்தினரின் துயரம் பன்மடங்கு இருக்கும். அவர்களில் ஒருவனாக அவர்களின் துயரத்தில் பங்கேற்கிறேன்.அவர்களுக்கு என் ஆழ்ந்த அனுதாபங்கள் — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) February 19, 2020

Haasan condoled the death of his colleagues on Twitter. “I have faced and overcome many accidents, but today’s is the most horrific one. I have lost three colleagues. More than my own pain, the distress of their family members will be many times greater. I share their grief as one of them. My deepest condolences to them,” he wrote.

About the injured, Haasan said he had spoken to doctors looking after them in the hospital and they were being provided appropriate treatment.

Indian 2 is a sequel to the 1996 film Indian, which also starred Haasan. Helmed by S Shankar, the film also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, and Priya Bhavani Shankar.

