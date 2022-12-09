scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 09, 2022

Cyclone Mandous: 13 flights cancelled in Chennai, police step up preventive measures

The public is requested to contact the special police control room on 044-23452372 or the corporation’s 1913 helpline for any help.

Cyclone Mandous, Chennai CyclonePolice commissioner Shankar Jiwal said 12 teams of the District Disaster Response Force are deployed in Chennai. (Express)
The Chennai police have said they are working in coordination with the city corporation and the departments of fire and rescue and electricity to provide rescue and relief services in view of Cyclone Mandous even as 13 flights stood cancelled on Friday.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclonic storm, which had moved west-northwestwards over the Bay of Bengal with a speed of 12 kmph in the past six hours, has weakened. The cyclonic storm lay centred about 260 km south-southeast of Chennai.

“It is very likely to move nearly northwestwards and cross north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts between Puducherry and Sriharikota around Mamallapuram as a cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained speed of 65-75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph during midnight of December 9 to early hours of December 10,” an IMD bulletin read.

Police commissioner Shankar Jiwal said 12 teams of the District Disaster Response Force are deployed in the Tamil Nadu capital. To carry out rescue operations in boats, four teams are kept on standby. A team comprising 40 members of the Tamil Nadu State Disaster Response Force are also kept ready, he said.

As many as 16,000 police personnel will be on duty round the clock for rescue and relief operations. Safety awareness messages have been spread across the city through loudspeakers. Police reiterated requests for the public not to visit beaches and venture out unnecessarily.

Barricades are set up in the city to prevent motorists from getting closer to potholes and other areas with water stagnation.

First published on: 09-12-2022 at 06:14:59 pm
