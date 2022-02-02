Chennai Customs rescues Olive Ridley; Nirmala Sitharaman says ‘heartwarming’

Officials of the Chennai Customs rescued an Olive Ridley turtle from a fishing net off the Chennai coast on Sunday (January 30). During a monthly coastal drill, the Rummaging team of Chennai Customs on patrolling duty spotted the sea turtle battling for life in the high seas. They cut the net it was entwined in, before releasing it back into the sea safely.

During monthly Coastal Security Drill “SAJAG-01/22” on 30/1/22, Rummaging Team of Chennai Customs on sea patrolling duty rescued a Sea Turtle(Olive Ridley) badly entangled in fishing net battling for life in high seas & let into the sea safely. #SaveEndangeredSpecies @cbic_india pic.twitter.com/LyV2xU5bOO — Chennai Customs (@ChennaiCustoms) February 1, 2022

The video of the incident was shared widely on social media, with netizens appreciating their efforts. Some said fisherfolk should be taught about the dangers of such ghost nets and how they pose a threat to the marine life.

Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman shared the video too. “Very well done @ChennaiCustoms. Heartwarming, indeed,” she wrote.