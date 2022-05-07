Days after Chennai man’s death in custody, cops to face murder charge

Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday informed the state Assembly that the alleged custodial torture and death of a 25-year-old Chennai man has been registered as a murder case considering the observations based on the post-mortem report. Stalin was replying to Opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami, who raised the issue in the Assembly.

Reminding that an on-camera magisterial inquiry was conducted and three officers were suspended, Stalin said it was converted into a murder case on the basis of the post-mortem report. “The report said there were 13 injuries on his body. On this basis, it has been registered as a murder case today. Officers who have been booked will be facing murder charges now. The crime branch of the CID is probing the case and appropriate action will be taken soon,” Stalin said.

Opposition MLAs led by Palaniswami staged a walkout from the Assembly soon after Stalin’s announcement. They demanded a CBI probe instead of the CB-CID probe. Citing the external injuries mentioned on the victim’s post-mortem report, Palaniswami said the victim’s family would not get justice if the CB-CID of the state police probed it. “The state police cannot probe it. They should hand over the probe to the CBI to ensure justice in the case,” he said.

Vignesh was taken into custody, along with a friend, on April 18 night by a police patrol team in Chennai city during vehicle checking. While his friend Suresh was being questioned, Vignesh allegedly tried to run away but was caught by the police, who allegedly found a small quantity of ganja and liquor bottles from the autorickshaw they travelled in. They were taken to the police station and allegedly beaten up. Vignesh died the following day.

Even though the police initially registered a suspicious death case, the government and the police had denied allegations that Vignesh was tortured and made claims that Vignesh had an illness.

An orphan, Vignesh worked as a horse-rider at Marina beach for a daily salary of Rs 300-400.