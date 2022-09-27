scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 27, 2022

Chennai: Crane lifting iron rods topples at metro site, four injured

According to the police, when the crane was lifting the rods from the truck around 4 am, it overturned and the iron rods fell on a Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) bus.

The police said the bus was completely damaged and three people inside the vehicle were injured. The truck driver also suffered injuries, they added.

Four people were injured after a crane machine lifting heavy metal rods for the construction of piers at a metro rail site toppled and fell on a truck and dropped some of the rods on a bus in Ramapuram near Chennai Tuesday morning, said the police.

According to the police, when the crane was lifting the rods from the truck around 4 am, it overturned and the iron rods fell on a Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) bus. The bus was carrying transport workers to the Alandur depot from Kundrathur on Mount Poonamalle Road.

The police said the bus was completely damaged and three people inside the vehicle were injured. The truck driver also suffered injuries, they added.

The injured were immediately taken to the nearby private hospital. The police said only the truck driver was admitted and the rest were sent back home. The police added they have launched a search for the absconding crane operator.

The Pondy Bazaar Traffic Investigation Wing Police registered a case under Section 338 (causing grievous hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

First published on: 27-09-2022 at 02:46:35 pm
