Chennai hires 1,000 volunteers to help those in quarantine, to amp up testing

With Covid-19 cases surging, the Chennai corporation has engaged 1,000 volunteers to provide those in home quarantines with food and medicines, will set up telecounselling centres and increase daily testing from 25,000 to 30,000.

“For each ward, there will be five volunteers. So for 200 wards, a total of 1,000 volunteers will be engaged. Apart from providing services at their doorstep, they will also watch for violations of Covid-19 norms,” Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian said after taking stock of the Omicron situation on Sunday. The total cases of the latest coronavirus variant reported in the state stands at 121, of which 20 are active, with 98 people having been discharged in the last 24 hours.

As many as 1,000 oxygen concentrators would be readied and 21 more testing centres set up in the city. Each of the 15 zones would get telecounseling centres.

Covid care centres in the city have been informed to step up their bed capacity, said the minister, adding that two enforcement teams for each zone would strictly penalise violators of pandemic rules. Twenty more car ambulances to transport Covid patients would also be made available.

On Wednesday, a total of 1,594 fresh coronavirus cases were reported, pushing the caseload to 27, 51,128 while the toll climbed to 36,790 with six more deaths. In the last 24 hours, 27,05,034 people got discharged, leaving the active infections count at 9,304. Chennai and neighbouring districts contributed most to the infections count. While 776 cases were reported in Chennai, Chengalpet district recorded 146 infections.