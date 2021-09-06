Want to get vaccinated in Chennai? Here’s the list of centres that function 24×7

The Greater Chennai Corporation Saturday opened 24×7 vaccination centres in all the 15 zones of the city. Minister for Municipal Administration and Water Supply KN Nehru inaugurated the camp at Urban Community Health Centre in Adyar.

The initiative comes after the state health department had opened such 24×7 centres in 55 medical college hospitals across Tamil Nadu. The first of these centres was opened at the DMS complex in Chennai.

The corporation, which had 45 camps initially (with three camps per zone), later extended the number up to 200. This meant that each ward had one camp that would function from 8 am to 4.30 pm.

To further enhance vaccination coverage, the civic body has started camps in 15 zones that would function round the clock. The officials said ample healthcare personnel have been deployed and vaccine doses supplied to these camps.

As per the release, special camps have been organised by the corporation for differently-abled citizens, people from lower-income groups, pregnant and lactating mothers, and those with other co-morbid conditions. The corporation had recently launched a drive to administer vaccines at home for those who are more than 80 years old.

Also, special camps for all government/private school teaching and non-teaching staff as well as students are also being conducted across the city.

Here is the list of vaccination centres that will function 24×7 in Chennai:

Zone 1 (Tiruvottiyur): Ward 11 (Tiruvottiyur Urban Community Health Centre)

Zone 2 (Manali): Ward 21 (Manali Urban Community Health Centre)

Zone 3 (Madhavaram): Ward 23 (Puzhal Urban Community Health Centre)

Zone 4 (Tondiarpet) Ward 47 (RK Nagar Urban Community Health Centre)

Zone 5 (Royapuram) Ward 58 (Perumalpet Emergency Maternity Hospital)

Zone 6 (Tiru Vi Ka Nagar) Ward 73 ( Pulianthope Urban Community Health Centre)

Zone 7 (Ambattur) Ward 87 (Padi Urban Community Health Centre)

Zone 8 (Anna Nagar) Ward 97 (Ayanavaram Urban Community Health Centre)

Zone 9 (Teynampet) Ward 119 (Mirsahibpet Urban Community Health Centre)

Zone 10 (Kodambakkam) Ward 134 (Vadapalani Urban Community Health Centre)

Zone 11 (Valasaravakkam) Ward 151 (Porur Urban Community Health Centre)

Zone 12 (Alandur) Ward 160 (Alandur Urban Community Health Centre)

Zone 13 (Adyar) Ward 175 (Adyar Urban Community Health Centre)

Zone 14 (Perungudi) Ward 184 (Perungudi Urban Community Health Centre)

Zone 15 (Shollinganallur) Ward 195 (Kannagi Nagar Urban Community Health Centre)