Chennai: 67 at MIT, 12 at MCC test positive for Covid; more reports awaited, say authorities

Speaking to indianexpress.com, the district collector said arrangements are being made to send students who tested negative to their home towns while those who tested positive have been quarantined at two different hostels.

In two new clusters, students of two institutes — Madras Institute of Technology (MIT) and Madras Christian College (MCC) — tested positive for Covid-19.

While a total of 67 hostel students (48 boys and 19 girls) tested positive for Covid-19 since December 30 at MIT near Chromepet in Chennai after the institute started getting its students tested, as many as 12 were found to have contracted the virus at the MCC hostel after 130 samples were tested.

On December 30, when the first batch of six students tested positive at MIT, all students who were in close contact with them and their other contacts were isolated. In the subsequent days, the authorities kept conducting tests and while every other day someone or the other student tested positive, Wednesday, samples of 53 students returned positive for Covid-19.

Chengalpet District Collector A R Rahul Nadh, Tambaram Police Commissioner M Ravi and other officials visited the campus and conducted an enquiry.

“The offline classes began on January 1. There are about 1,600 hostellers. The college had a medical centre so we were able to trace the cases quickly. Some of them had mild symptoms like cold, while the rest were asymptomatic. The health minister will be visiting the campus today (Thursday),” he said.

Another senior official at the Tambaram Corporation said the sample results of about 1,400 students came Wednesday and the rest are expected to arrive Thursday.

He added, “Around 130 residing in Madras Christian College (MCC) hostel campus were tested for Covid and 12 of them tested positive Wednesday and have been Isolated. We have taken samples from their close contacts and their results are expected today (Thursday),” he added.

The state government, as a part of the new restrictions, had said that apart from medical colleges, all other colleges will remain shut till January 20.