Tamil Nadu Covid-19 cases: State records 2,743 new infections, 1,062 in Chennai; active caseload breaches 17,000-mark

Tamil Nadu recorded 2,743 new coronavirus cases pushing the statewide tally to 34,90,834 while the death toll remained unchanged at 38,027 as no fatality was registered in the last 24 hours, the health department said on Wednesday.

The number of recoveries grew to 34,35,090 with 1,791 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, leaving 17,717 active infections, a medical bulletin said here.

Chennai accounted for the majority of new cases with 1,062. Chengalpet reported 403, Coimbatore 127, Vellore 113 while the remaining cases were spread across other districts. Mayiladuthurai recorded the least with two cases.

The state capital leads among districts with 7,286 active infections and overall 7,67,795 coronavirus cases.

A total of 31,096 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests so far to 6,73,35,017, the health bulletin said.

Meanwhile, Health and Family Welfare Minister Ma Subramanian reviewed the Covid-19 preparedness among micro, small and medium enterprises along with Minister for Industries Thangam Thennarasu and senior government officials. Subramanian urged the employees and their family members to take up the third vaccination dose to protect themselves from the pandemic.

Noting that 97 per cent of people have received vaccination from government-run COVID care centres free of charge till date, he said 94.61 per cent of them comprise 18 years and above who got the first dose, while 85.39 per cent were administered the second jab.

Till July 5, as many as 11.42 crore doses were administered to people in both government and private health care institutions, he said. About 14.60 lakh precautionary booster doses were administered, he said.

The health department has administered 4.44 crore doses in the 30 mega vaccination camps held in the state so far. The Centre has laid out guidelines to those aged between 18 years and 59 years to receive booster dose at private healthcare facilities to receive the jabs with a fee, he said.

“To face the fourth wave of the coronavirus, the employees and their family members eligible to receive the precautionary booster dose should be encouraged to receive the precautionary booster doses,” he said.