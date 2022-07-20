Tamil Nadu reports 2,142 new Covid-19 cases, zero fatalities; 561 in Chennai

July 20, 2022 6:51:15 am
Witnessing a decline in new coronavirus infections, Tamil Nadu reported 2,142 new cases on Tuesday, including four returnees from Malaysia, pushing the tally to 35,22,142, the health department said.
The death toll remained at 38,030 as there were no fatalities reported in the last 24 hours.
Tamil Nadu had on Monday recorded 2,223 fresh coronavirus cases.
As many as 2,219 people have recuperated from the virus in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 34,67,283 leaving 16,829 active cases, a medical bulletin said here.
Four districts accounted for the majority of new cases with Chennai adding 561, Chengalpet 296, Coimbatore 179, Tiruvallur 106 while the remaining was spread across other districts.
The state capital leads among districts with 5,759 active infections and overall 7,77,486 coronavirus cases.
A total of 31,116 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests conducted so far to 6,77,53,367, the health bulletin said.
