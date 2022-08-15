Tamil Nadu registers 759 new Covid-19 cases; No deaths

Tamil Nadu on Sunday logged 759 new COVID-19 cases, including a returnee from New Delhi, and pushed the overall tally to 35,58,788 while the death toll remained unchanged at 38,033 with no fatalities, the Health Department said.

As many as 1,033 people have recovered in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 35,13,349 leaving 7,406 active cases, a bulletin said here.

Chennai recorded most of the cases with 138 followed by Coimbatore 92 while Tirupathur and Ariyalur added one new case each.

Seventeen of the total 38 districts reported new cases below 10.

The State capital – Chennai – leads among districts with 2,813 active infections and the overall 7,85,792 cases. A total of 25,519 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests to 6,85,27,275 so far, said the bulletin.