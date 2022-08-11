Covid-19: Tamil Nadu reports 927 new cases; active infections drop to 8,586

August 11, 2022 7:09:56 am
New coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu grew to 927, including five returnees from domestic and overseas, pushing the overall tally to 35,55,538, the health department said on Wednesday. The death toll in the state remained unchanged at 38,033 with zero fatalities.
As many as 1,252 people got discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 35,08,919 leaving 8,586 active infections, a medical bulletin said here.
Chennai accounted for the majority of new cases with 186 people contracting the contagion while the remaining was spread across other districts. Coimbatore after reporting new cases in triple digits, added 98 cases today while Ramanathapuram recorded the least with one.
The state capital leads among districts with 3,158 active infections and overall 7,85,149 coronavirus cases.
Subscriber Only Stories
A total of 25,362 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests conducted so far to 6,84,25,406, the health bulletin said.
Meanwhile, Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine T S Selvavinayagam along with a host of senior officials inspected the people who are living in the temporary relief camps set up by the health department on the Cauvery river banks in Thanjavur, Mayiladuthurai and Cuddalore districts as there has been heavy rainfall in the region.
Due to heavy rains, major rivers in Tamil Nadu including Cauvery, Bhavani, Vaigai, Thamirabharani were in spate and on account of this, people living in low-lying areas have been shifted to temporary relief camps, an official release said.
The team inspected the measures like spraying of bleaching powder to prevent spread of any diseases in the region. Selvavinayagam also inspected whether COVID-19 appropriate behaviour was being followed in the relief camps and urged the officials to stock up on sufficient amount of medicines, the release said.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Aamir Khan responds to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'If people don't want to see my film, I would...'
Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'
Bihar churn in Opposition calculus
Azamgarh youth’s family says ATS wrongly arrested him
Forced to prescribe bed rest to TMC leader, claims doctor
Digital lending norms: Direct credit to a/c, sans third party
SC transfers FIRs against Nupur Sharma to Delhi
Latest News
Ashok Gehlot claimed rise in murder after rape, data shows otherwise
How this West Punjab man is uniting Punjabis with Partition stories
Hanged for mutiny, forgotten for the lack of gratitude: 12 soldiers of British Indian Army
A Look Back At History Of Shiromani Akali Dal: Party of jathedars and morchas formed to promote, protect panth, Sikhi
Punjab: Senior radiologist duped of Rs 1,48,999
Chandigarh faces 3-hour-long disrupted power supply, residents fume
High Court issues notice to Punjab over petition filed by Mohali firm
Returning home from CWG, Indian women’s cricket team members look at ‘silver’ lining
CHB to sell 154 vacant units through e-tender
Chandigarh liquor vend owners go on strike to protest revenue loss
Punjab: Accused of theft, 13-year-old girl dies by suicide
Admissions for BA, B.Com distance-learning courses begin at SPPU