Thursday, August 11, 2022

Covid-19: Tamil Nadu reports 927 new cases; active infections drop to 8,586

Chennai covid-19 cases today: Chennai accounted for the majority of new cases with 186 people contracting the contagion while the remaining was spread across other districts.

By: PTI | Chennai |
August 11, 2022 7:09:56 am
As many as 1,252 people got discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 35,08,919 leaving 8,586 active infections, a medical bulletin said here.

New coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu grew to 927, including five returnees from domestic and overseas, pushing the overall tally to 35,55,538, the health department said on Wednesday. The death toll in the state remained unchanged at 38,033 with zero fatalities.

As many as 1,252 people got discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 35,08,919 leaving 8,586 active infections, a medical bulletin said here.

Chennai accounted for the majority of new cases with 186 people contracting the contagion while the remaining was spread across other districts. Coimbatore after reporting new cases in triple digits, added 98 cases today while Ramanathapuram recorded the least with one.

The state capital leads among districts with 3,158 active infections and overall 7,85,149 coronavirus cases.

A total of 25,362 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests conducted so far to 6,84,25,406, the health bulletin said.

Meanwhile, Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine T S Selvavinayagam along with a host of senior officials inspected the people who are living in the temporary relief camps set up by the health department on the Cauvery river banks in Thanjavur, Mayiladuthurai and Cuddalore districts as there has been heavy rainfall in the region.

Due to heavy rains, major rivers in Tamil Nadu including Cauvery, Bhavani, Vaigai, Thamirabharani were in spate and on account of this, people living in low-lying areas have been shifted to temporary relief camps, an official release said.

The team inspected the measures like spraying of bleaching powder to prevent spread of any diseases in the region. Selvavinayagam also inspected whether COVID-19 appropriate behaviour was being followed in the relief camps and urged the officials to stock up on sufficient amount of medicines, the release said.

First published on: 11-08-2022 at 07:09:56 am

