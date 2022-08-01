Covid-19: Tamil Nadu reports 1,467 new infections, zero fatalities; active cases at 12,671

August 1, 2022 7:30:36 am
Tamil Nadu added 1,467 new Covid-19 infections, pushing the statewide tally to 35,44,246 while the total deaths due to the virus remained unchanged at 38,032 with nil fatalities, the health department said on Sunday.
Recoveries outnumbered new cases with 1,890 people getting recuperated from the virus in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 34,93,543, leaving 12,671 active infections, a medical bulletin said.
Three districts accounted for the majority of cases with Chennai reporting 316 followed by Coimbatore 148, Chengalpet 144 while the remaining cases were spread across other districts.
Perambalur and Ramanathapuram recorded the least number of cases with one each.
The state capital leads among districts with 4,183 active infections and overall 7,82,619 coronavirus cases.
A total of 32,159 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests so far to 6,81,46,252, the health bulletin said.
Meanwhile, the Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian said the government would hold mass vaccination camps on August 7, through 50,000 inoculation centres across Tamil Nadu targeting the eligible people who are yet to
receive the precautionary booster dose.
As many as 3.87 crore people are eligible to receive the precautionary booster dose in the State, and till date only 37.33 lakh people have received the jabs, he said in a press release.
“The vaccination coverage in Tamil Nadu stood at 95.63 per cent for the first dose, while 88.62 per cent second dose.
Nearly 3.87 crore people are eligible to receive the precautionary booster dose,” he said.
Referring to administering precautionary booster vaccination shots to students in colleges that was launched in
Chennai recently by the health department, he said a similar campaign would be launched in Coimbatore soon.
