Tamil Nadu Covid-19 update: State reports 2,269 new infections, 729 in Chennai

Tamil Nadu on Wednesday recorded 2,269 fresh Covid-19 cases and witnessed a dip in the active infections. Discharges outnumbered new cases, with 2,697 persons being cured of the virus, a government medical bulletin said.

There were no deaths.

Active cases stood at 18,282, down from the 18,710 on Tuesday.

Chennai recorded the highest of 729 cases among all the districts in the state.

Meanwhile, Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder Dr S Ramadoss said he has tested positive for COVID.

Ramadoss said he was suffering from throat pain since Tuesday and was confirmed coronavirus positive on Wednesday.

In a tweet, Ramadoss said he has isolated himself.