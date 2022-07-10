Tamil Nadu: Covid-19 cases dip marginally as state reports 2,671 infections; 844 in Chennai

After witnessing a surge in new coronavirus cases, Tamil Nadu has reported a marginal decline in daily infections with 2,671 cases, including five returnees from overseas. The overall tally is 34,98,992 till date, the Health Department said on Saturday.

The overall death toll remained unchanged at 38,028 with no fresh fatalities reported today, a bulletin said.

As many as 2,516 people have recuperated from the virus in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 34,42,122, leaving 18,842 active cases.

On Friday, the State saw 2,722 cases.

Chennai, despite accounting for majority of cases, witnessed a decline with 844 cases while neighbouring Chengalpattu witnessed 465, Tiruvallur 161, Coimbatore 118, Tirunelveli 112 while the remaining were spread across other districts. Tirupathur recorded the least with one new case.

The State capital leads among districts with 7,134 active infections and overall 7,70,636 coronavirus cases.

A total of 33,286 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests to 6,74,33,325 so far, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian said there was a huge prevalance of eye disorders

in the country.

“According to a World Health Organisation, the country has an estimated 12 million blind people and an additional 450 million people who require vision correction,” he said after inaugurating the annual conference of Intracular Implant and Refractive Society of India (IIRSI) here.

“India leads globally in terms of number of people per million who are visually impaired. A big chunk of eye problems and blindness are preventable with early diagnosis and treatment. India needs to invest many times more in creating eye care infrastructure to reach the benefits of scientific advances to every citizen”, he was quoted as saying in a press release.