Thursday, July 28, 2022

Covid-19: Tamil Nadu reports 1,802 new cases; govt ready with emergency care during Chess Olympiad

Chess Olympiad 2022 in Chennai: The Health Department has set up 30 ambulances, eight medical camps at the Chess venue to serve the guests. A general practitioner, surgeon, anaesthetist and a host of doctors would be at the venue, Ma Subramanian said.

By: PTI | Chennai |
July 28, 2022 7:15:41 am
Chennai covid cases, chess olympiad arrangementsThree districts accounted for most of the infections with Chennai seeing 396 cases, Chengalpattu 191, Coimbatore 169 while the remaining were spread across other districts. (File/PTI)

New Covid-19 infections further declined to 1,803 in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, and they included a returnee from the United States of America. The new cases pushed the tally to 35,37,895 till date, the Health Department said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 38,032 with nil fatalities, a bulletin said here.

Also Read |Chess Olympiad in Tamil Nadu: Government announces holiday for four districts on July 28

As many as 2,233 people recovered in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 34,85,579 leaving 14,284 active infections.

Three districts accounted for most of the infections with Chennai seeing 396 cases, Chengalpattu 191, Coimbatore 169 while the remaining were spread across other districts. Tirupathur recorded the least with five new cases.

The State capital tops among districts with 4,589 active infections and overall 7,81,193 cases.

A total of 29,117 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests so far to 6,80,10,624 the bulletin said. Meanwhile, with the stage set for the inauguration of 44th Chess Olympiad on Thursday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian inspected the venue at Mamallapuram, about 45 kms from here, to review the healthcare facilities that would be provided to the players who are expected to arrive from several countries.

Chess Olympiad 2022 | |Traffic diversions in Chennai: Check which routes to avoid today

The Health Department has set up 30 ambulances, eight medical camps at the venue to serve the guests. A general practitioner, surgeon, anaesthetist and a host of doctors would be at the venue, he said.

“If any of the players required admission in a hospital for treatment, measures have been taken in such a way that their expenses would be covered through the State government health insurance scheme.” he said.

Subramanian, talking to reporters, said instructions have been given to screen the players who arrive from various countries for Covid-19 at the Chennai International Airport and those people visiting to witness the games would be allowed to enter the venue after undergoing COVID-19 tests.

Also Read |Chess Olympiad 2022 in Tamil Nadu: Where you can eat while in Mamallapuram

“Healthcare facilities provided at the places were the players stay have been stepped up and a committee was also formed to provide immediate healthcare in case of emergency”, he said.

A 24-hour control room has been set up at the venue of Directorate of Public Health in Chennai, comprising trained doctors and over 1,000 healthcare workers have been involved to offer consultations, he said.

Five special teams have been formed to inspect the food offered to the guests at the hotels in the locality, he said.

