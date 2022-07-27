scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Tamil Nadu reports 1,846 new Covid-19 cases, zero deaths; active cases below 15,000

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Covid cases today: As many as 2,225 people have recuperated from the virus, aggregating to 34,83,346 till date, leaving 14,714 active infections, a medical bulletin said.

By: PTI | Chennai |
July 27, 2022 7:15:01 am
Chennai covid cases today, chennai news, tamil nadu covid updatesChennai leads among districts with 4,760 active infections and overall 7,80,781 coronavirus cases.

Tamil Nadu on Tuesday logged 1,846 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the caseload to 35,36,092 while the death toll remained unchanged at 38,032 with nil fatalities, the health department said.

As many as 2,225 people have recuperated from the virus, aggregating to 34,83,346 till date, leaving 14,714 active infections, a medical bulletin said.

Three districts accounted for the majority of the cases with Chennai adding 409, Chengalpet 194, Coimbatore 176 while
the remaining was spread across other districts. Perambalur recorded the least with three new cases.

The state capital leads among districts with 4,760 active infections and overall 7,80,781 coronavirus cases.

A total of 26,613 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests so far to 6,79,81,507 the health bulletin said.

