Sunday, July 24, 2022

Covid-19: Tamil Nadu reports 2,014 new infections, zero deaths; 431 cases in Chennai

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Covid-19 news update: With no fatality recorded, the death toll in the state due to the viral infection stayed at 38,032, it said.

By: PTI | Chennai |
July 24, 2022 7:04:15 am
chennai covid casesOf the fresh cases, two had returned from Andhra Pradesh and Kerala recently, the department said.

Tamil Nadu recorded 2,014 new COVID-19 cases in a day taking the tally of infections in the state to 35,30,398, the health department said on Saturday.

The state recorded 2,324 recoveries in a day, taking the total number of people who recuperated from the disease to 34,76,523. Tamil Nadu currently has 15,843 active cases, a medical bulletin stated.

Three districts accounted for a majority of the cases with Chennai leading at 431, Chengalpet at 212 and Coimbatore at 178. Karur and Perambalur each recorded the least four cases.

The state capital leads among districts with 5,213 active infections and overall 7,79,502 coronavirus cases.

A total of 35,011 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests conducted so far to 6,78,91,953, the health bulletin said.

