As Tamil Nadu reports 589 new Covid-19 cases, active cases breach 2,500-mark

Tamil Nadu, witnessing a surge in new coronavirus cases, added 589 infections on Friday, which include four returnees from domestic and overseas, pushing the caseload to 34,59,586, the health department said. The death toll remained unchanged at 38,026 with zero fatalities reported in the last 24 hours, a medical bulletin said.

As many as 208 people have recuperated in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 34,18,866 leaving 2,694 active cases.

Chennai logged the majority of new cases with 286, Chengalpet 119, while the remaining were spread across 27 of the total 38 districts in the state.

The state capital leads among districts with 1,311 active infections and overall 7,54,594 coronavirus cases.

A total of 15,811 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests conducted so far to 6,68,54,575, the health bulletin said.

Meanwhile, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian said there is no necessity as of now to impose restrictions in the wake of a rise in new coronavirus cases in the state.

Talking to reporters after unveiling 12 dialysis machines donated by Rotary Club of Madras in Madhavaram, he said a necessity does not arise to impose restrictions since of the 1,662 active cases (as of Thursday), about 50-60 patients ailing with comorbidity were under hospitalisation, while the remaining were in home isolation.

“As per the Union government’s advice, if there is more than 40 per cent occupancy of hospital beds due to coronavirus there is an advisory to implement restrictions. That kind of situation does not exist today. Of the 1,662 active cases, only 50-60 people required hospitalisation and in that too the patients were comorbid,” he said.

To a query about monkeypox disease, he said it has spread in 22 countries and people who arrive from affected nations either to Chennai or in transit to other countries were screened at the four international airports in the state. “So far no such cases has been reported in Tamil Nadu,” Subramanian said.

On the COVID-19 vaccination front, he admitted that people were hesitant in receiving the booster dose as those aged between 18-59 years who had got the first and second shots for free and are not willing to pay to get their booster jabs administered in private hospitals.

“There is hesitancy among people to receive booster dose as they think that they need to spend money in private hospitals while the first and second doses were administered for free in government-run hospitals,” he said.

“We request Rotary Club of Madras to integrate the private hospitals and by utilising the corporate social responsibility funds of companies and ensure booster doses are provided free of charge to people,” the minister further said.