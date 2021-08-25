scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 25, 2021
Chennai corporation to conduct mega Covid-19 vaccination drive on Thursday

Tamil Nadu Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian Tuesday said a total of 2.87 crore people have been vaccinated in the state.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
Updated: August 25, 2021 1:48:45 pm
People wait to be inoculated against Covid-19 at a vaccination centre. (PTI Photo/File)

The Greater Chennai Corporation will hold a mega Covid-19 vaccination camp on August 26. The civic body has been involved in several initiatives to increase coverage, including door-to-door vaccination for senior citizens and special vaccination camps in markets and big residential complexes.

The corporation will conduct 400 camps in all the 200 wards of the city on Thursday. The civic body, in a press release, said it would pay special attention to vaccinate the differently-abled, pregnant women, lactating mothers, people with high blood pressure and diabetes, and conduct special camps for people residing in slum areas.

Till August 23, a total of 36,80,013 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered by Chennai corporation. This includes 25,72,540 first dose vaccines and 11,07,473 second doses. Through its door-to-door vaccination drive, as many as 1,409 senior citizens (above 80 years) are vaccinated.

On Thursday, the vaccination camp will be held at two venues in each of the 200 wards. It will be held at any of the primary health centres, community health centres, mini-clinics, ward offices, division offices, or schools. Further, 200 temporary vaccination camps will be set up.

Here is the list of Covid-19 vaccination centres in Chennai:

He said on Monday alone, 4.88 lakh people were vaccinated. and they are hoping the daily vaccination tally would cross five lakh in the state. He added that the government has eight lakh doses of vaccines in stock and is expecting five lakh doses from the Centre on Wednesday afternoon.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
