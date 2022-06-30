Chennai’s Covelong Point Surf, Music and Yoga Festival is back after two years

As the Covelong Point Surf, Music and Yoga Festival is back in Chennai after being stalled for two years because of the Covid-related restrictions, organisers are expecting a huge turnout not only from Chennai but also from other cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Puducherry, where it is popular.

The festival will take place from August 5 to 7 at Surf Turf on the Kovalam beach in Tamil Nadu’s Chengalpattu district.

(Picture: sourced)

“This is the ninth edition of the festival. Since the time we started in 2013, year on year it has just grown. In 2019, we had close to 100-plus surfers and the area buzzing with music and food stalls. We had close to 20,000 footfalls. When the pandemic hit us, last year we conducted a closed-door event where only participants of surf events were allowed. As the condition has improved a bit now, we thought of conducting this event again allowing the public as well. This year it might not be as grand as 2019, but it will be conducted in a very big manner,” said Arun Vasu, president of the Surfing Federation of India—a co-organiser of the festival.

Vasu said the festival had been renamed as Covelong Classic–Surf, Music and Fitness festival to include new features. He said the response had been great since the moment the organisers began the preparations. People are excited that the festival is back, he added.

“Apart from the participants, we will have lots of families with kids who would spend time listening to music and having some good food. As far as surfing is concerned, there will be a national category and we are planning to conduct one international, open-category event depending on the entries as we are yet to get clearance from a few countries,” Vasu said.

There will be an obstacle-course racing session on the beach to be organised by the Chennai-based Wild Warrior as well as a mini-skateboarding event to be organised by a Bengaluru-based organisation. There will be food stalls and an open stage for artists to showcase their talent.

“Nearly 60 artists will be coming up to play at the event. It is an open stage. Some well-known bands will be playing in the evening after 6pm. The surfing events will begin at 7.30am and the festival will conclude around 9pm,” Vasu added.

The participants will need to follow the government’s Covid-19 regulations and the public has been asked to wear face masks and maintain social distance.