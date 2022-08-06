Chennai court convicts 4 for money laundering

August 6, 2022 7:28:05 am
A special PMLA court in Chennai has convicted four persons on money laundering charges and sentenced them to three years of rigorous imprisonment in a case of cheating traders, the Enforcement Directorate said on Friday.
The court of principal special judge (for CBI and ED cases) K Dhansekaran issued the conviction order on August 4 and also penalised the four with a fine of Rs 5,000 each.
“The Hon’ble Court also ordered for confiscation of the properties (worth Rs 71.16 lakh) attached by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act,” the ED said in a statement.
The agency had filed a chargesheet in 2016 against five people that included B Purushottaman, B Kamalam, A M Kaja Hussain, K Reshma and N Ajmal Khan.
Subscriber Only Stories
It had booked the five after studying 7 FIRs filed against them by the Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh Police who accused them of cheating funds worth Rs 2.77 crore.
Proceedings against B Kamalam were abated as she died during the course of trial, it said.
B Purushothaman and his associates A M Kaja Hussain and N Ajmal Khan were accused of “cheating” various suppliers, during 2002-11, by issuing post-dated cheques for the goods purchased from them, which when presented with the respective banks were dishonoured, it said.
They “illegally” earned money by issuing post-dated cheques without any funds in their bank accounts and later selling the said goods in the market and not paying back the due of the suppliers, thus cheating them, it said.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
When Tabu was confronted about Nagarjuna dating rumours by Karan Johar, said she cannot put a label, gave him a 9 on 'sex appeal'
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 8 India Live Updates: Gold for Bajrang, Silver for Anshu, Deepak and Sakshi also into Wrestling finals
Govt does not see media as being fourth estate in our democracyPremium
India-Pak relationship, and ground realities to live with
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Madras High Court Judge recuses from hearing OPS case
Chennai power cut today: These areas will face a power cut in Chennai
Vice-Presidential Poll Live Updates: Parliamentarians to vote today, numbers stacked in NDA’s candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar’s favour
Man held with 15 boxes of illegal liquor
Explained Books: The complex India-Pak relationship, and ground realities to live with
Charged for fraud, BJP leader Pravin Darekar now Mumbai district central co-op bank president
Maliyekkal Mariyumma, the first Muslim woman in North Kerala to get English education, dies at 95
RBI flags global degrowth hit on trade, EMs
‘India biz at risk’: In US suit, Musk raises Twitter’s tiff over MeitY orders
‘HAR GHAR TIRANGA’: Senior officials set for Tiranga Transit Tour
Higher capacity utilisation signals investment revival
SC to Sebi: Let RIL access papers on share buy case