Chennai corporation tightens Covid curbs, 121 people fined for mask violations

The Greater Chennai Corporation on Wednesday fined 121 people for not wearing masks and collected a sum of Rs 60,500 as part of its enforcement of Covid-19 protocols, according to a release from the civic body. The fines were imposed under the Tamil Nadu Public Health Act, 1939, as the corporation announced on Tuesday that people should compulsorily wear masks in the wake of a surge in Covid-19 cases across the state, especially Chennai.

Among the 15 zones, Kodambakkam and Tondiarpet accounted for most of the mask violations, with 19 people fined at each zone.

It was noted that a team of officials would be monitoring places like markets, commercial buildings, malls, theatres, marriage halls, government and private offices, hospitals and so on where large gatherings are expected. The workers in these areas and the customers were told to strictly adhere to the safety precautions like wearing masks and maintaining social distance.

The commercial entities and other places were instructed to spray disinfectant around their premises.

The Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) workers, including drivers and conductors, were informed to wear masks inside the bus and ensure the passengers followed suit. The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) also announced that wearing masks inside the station and trains was mandatory.