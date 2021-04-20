Chennai corporation reopens tele counselling centre for COVID-19-related queries and mental health counselling

Months after it was suspended, the Greater Chennai Corporation’s (GCC) tele-counselling centre began functioning in Chennai Monday, to cater to queries from the public, COVID-19 patients and those under home isolation across the city.

With 100 operational lines, the centre will field queries from citizens regarding COVID-19, medical emergencies, vaccination, non-COVID-19 health queries, COVID-19 tests, Covid care centres (CCC), hospitals that provide treatment, Vidmed (an initiative by the GCC), e-Sajeevani, medicines for COVID-19, requests for disinfecting premises, requests for providing yellow bags (for waste collection from COVID-19 households), follow up on home isolation including those under the high risk and comorbidities categories, green corridor and tuberculosis helpline.

With mental health sharing the centre stage with COVID-19 ever since the WHO declared the virus a pandemic last year, the tele counselling centre also provides mental health assistance and counselling for citizens.

According to the GCC, the lines are operational 24 x 7 and are handled by six doctors from the corporation and 50 workers from the social department of Chennai’s Loyola college. The staff have been deputed to work in three shifts throughout the day.

Dear Chennaites, Call our Tele Counselling Centre at 044 4612 2300 / 044 2538 4520 for Covid related queries and Covid-19 Emergencies in #Chennai. Share this with everyone.#Covid19Chennai #GCC#ChennaiCorporation pic.twitter.com/NCHi9ugKER — Greater Chennai Corporation (@chennaicorp) April 18, 2021

The centre was inaugurated by corporation commissioner G Prakash, IAS on Sunday.

Citizens can now dial 044-4612 2300 or 044-2538 4520 to contact the tele counselling centre.

Tamil Nadu recorded 10,941 positive cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the state tally to 10,02,392. Among these, Chennai reported 3347 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,86,569. The state recorded 44 deaths on Monday, putting the state toll at 13,157. Atotal of 6172 patients were discharged following treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 9,14,119.

As of Monday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 75,116. Till date, 6,05,147 males, 3,97,209 females and 36 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.