Thursday, May 19, 2022

Chennai Corporation staff ‘ends life’ at office building, probe on

The incident happened around 3.30 pm Wednesday. The Semmenchery police registered a suspicious death case and are carrying out further enquiry.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
May 19, 2022 12:33:11 pm
The incident took place around 3.30 pm Wednesday.

A 54-year-old office assistant attached to the Shollinganallur zone of the Greater Chennai Corporation allegedly died by suicide on the terrace of an annexure building Wednesday afternoon.

D Rajasekhar, zonal officer, Shollinganallur, told indianexpress.com that the incident happened around 3.30 pm Wednesday. “Office works of the revenue and health department were taking place in that building. A staff of our department found him hanging on the terrace and we alerted the police,” he said.

The officer said the Semmenchery police registered a suspicious death case and are carrying out further enquiry. The body was sent to the Government Royapettah Hospital for postmortem, he added.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The zonal officer said that he does not know the reason behind the man taking the extreme step and added that the employees would cooperate with the police in the probe.

