Chennai corporation seizes over 5,000 cattle from Jan-Sept, fines owners

Over 5,000 cattle have been seized in the last nine months in Chennai as part of the Greater Chennai Corporation’s (GCC’s) endeavour to address the cattle menace in the city, the civic body said on Monday.

The corporation also said that the cattle owners had been fined and that the fine had been increased from Rs 1,550 to Rs 2,000 since October 1, with an additional Rs 200 a day charge if the owners failed to take the cattle back from the GCC-run sheds.

“From January to September, a total of 5,447 cattle have been seized and the owners were fined Rs 1,550. From October 1 to October 7, 131 cattle were seized and the owners were fined Rs 2,000 for each cattle,” a GCC release added.

According to officials, veterinary doctors, police and zonal officials across 15 zones in the city had taken note of cattle wandering on the streets, causing a disturbance to the public and traffic, and sent the cattle to sheds run by the corporation in Perambur and Pudupet.

Earlier, the GCC said, it took care of the cattle for three days at the cattle sheds and penalised the owners Rs 1,550 each. From October 1, the GCC takes care of the cattle for two days and the respective owners are asked to pay a fine of Rs 2,000. If they fail to pay on time or do not take the cattle back, from the third day onwards, Rs 200 is added as a maintenance charge, the GCC said.

Further, the owners have to sign an affidavit asking to release the cattle and it has to be approved by the zonal officials concerned, an assistant veterinarian and health inspectors. In cases where offenders are found committing the offence on more than two occasions, the cattle would be sent to Blue Cross of India, an animal welfare charity in Chennai, the GCC said.

According to data released by GCC, there has been a huge jump in the number of cattle seized this year in comparison with the last two years. While 344 cattle were seized in 2020, it was 1,259 in 2021.