Chennai Corporation releases draft list of polling stations for urban local body elections

Ahead of the Tamil Nadu urban local body elections, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) on Wednesday released a draft list of the polling booths across Chennai. As per the list, a total of 5759 booths have been identified across 200 wards in the city.

“This is only a draft list of the polling booths which was prepared on February 26. Once we finalise the booths, a final list will be released on March 5”, an official from the Greater Chennai Corporation told Indianexpress.com.

The elections for local bodies in urban Tamil Nadu is set to take place after a gap of nine years.

“We conducted an all-party meeting at the GCC on Monday to discuss whether any party had an objection regarding the booth allocation. Once we accept and clear any suggestions or objections made by the parties in the State, we will be releasing the final list”, he said.

While the State Election Commission is yet to announce the date for the polls, it is speculated that the elections will be held around April or May this year.

Apart from the urban local body elections, rural local body elections will be held in the districts of Kancheepuram, Chengalpet, Vellore, Thirupathur, Ranipet, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Tirunelveli and Tenkasi this year after the delimitation exercise is completed in the nine new districts by the end of March.

The election, which is crucial for both AIADMK and DMK will play an important role in deciding which party will be heading the Tamil Nadu government next year after the 2021 State elections.

