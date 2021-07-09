Chennai Corporation launches drive to make city poster free

Posters are removed by the Chennai Corporation on Thursday (Twitter/@chennaicorp)

The Greater Chennai Corporation has launched a drive to remove posters defacing walls in public places.

Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi said stringent action would be taken against those who stuck posters at bus stands, on street signage, and on walls carrying public announcements.

Everday, the corporation will select five bus routes in each of the city’s 15 zones where posters will be removed from medians and walls. Conservancy workers are been involved in stripping off the posters stuck on bridges, pillars, and other public spaces.

City residents who wish to complain to the civic body can dial a toll-free helpline 1913.

On Thursday, when the drive began, the corporation removed 1,719 posters in 145 locations in Chennai South region, 2,984 posters in 176 locations in Central Chennai region and 848 posters in 94 locations in Chennai North.

In a press release, the corporation said it was its duty to beautify the city and maintain its cleanliness as Chennai is the capital city of Tamil Nadu; one of the four biggest cities in the country; significant both commercially and in administrative matters; and plays a crucial part in the international market. The corporation said many historic monuments and factories of multinational companies are situated in Chennai.