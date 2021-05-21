Chennai corporation calls for doctors to volunteer in Covid-19 assistance

Amid rising cases in Tamil Nadu, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has asked doctors to assist it in Covid-19 treatment across the city.

The GCC has requested doctors who are interested in public service to volunteer in tele triaging, field triaging, tele counselling, screening centres and GCC oxygen centres in Chennai. These doctors will be engaged in work for a minimum of three hours per day, and, according to the GCC, they will be provided with a certificate in recognition of services rendered.

CALL FOR MEDICAL VOLUNTEERS Greater Chennai Corporation is inviting Doctors, who would like to volunteer themselves in public service for the benefit of the people. Daily Minimum 3 hours per day Interested volunteers can fill this form. https://t.co/E9igh5UWpq pic.twitter.com/6dQrVZDLPU — Greater Chennai Corporation (@chennaicorp) May 19, 2021

Last week, the GCC had hired 300 final year medical students studying at government approved medical colleges on a contract basis for three months to assist in Covid-19 treatment. The students will be paid a consolidated salary of Rs 40,000.

Hired as Trainee Medical Officers, these students have been deployed in Chennai’s zonal control rooms, where they will assist in tele medicine for those citizens who are in home quarantine. The students will field queries from patients and assist them in basics, such as importance of masks, sanitisation, hand washing techniques etc.

The GCC clarified that this service is temporary and students were asked to provide a voluntary undertaking before joining.

In April, the GCC had reopened a tele counselling centre in Chennai to cater to queries from the public, Covid-19 patients and those under home isolation across the city. With 100 operational lines, the centre fields queries from citizens regarding the pandemic, medical emergencies, vaccination, non-Covid health queries, Covid-19 tests, Covid Care Centres (CCC), hospitals that provide treatment, Vidmed (an initiative by the GCC), e-Sajeevani, medicines for Covid-19, requests for disinfecting premises, requests for providing yellow bags (for waste collection from Covid-19 households), follow up on home isolation including those under the high risk and comorbidities categories, green corridor, tuberculosis helpline and mental health counselling.

In addition to the tele counselling centre, the GCC’s Vidmed app is also playing a major role in video-based medical consultations from home. Launched last year amid the first wave, the app provides access to care and timely treatment of Covid-19 and clarify doubts.