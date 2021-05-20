Chennai Corporation launches helpline to resolve cremation/burial issues

In the wake of complaints that people are being overcharged for cremation/burials, the Greater Chennai Corporation has introduced helpline numbers to streamline the administration of burial grounds.

Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi on Wednesday set up a real-time monitoring facility at the Rippon building. Officials have been deployed to monitor the burial grounds in real-time and initiate necessary action if any violation is found. The officials will also do a surprise inspection of the burial grounds to prevent the workers from overcharging in any of their corporation burial grounds.

The people can dial 044-25384520 or WhatsApp 9498346900 to register their complaints.

The Corporation has 199 burial grounds and 41 crematoriums in 37 locations are electric crematoriums. At least 40 of these crematoriums run free of cost. For a free hearse vehicle, people can call 155377. Chief Engineer (general) of the civic body will be in charge of these crematoriums, and he will notify the authorities if there is any discrepancy.

Further, the officials have been informed by the Commissioner to move the bodies to other burial grounds if there are more than three in the waiting list.

More Covid facilities opened

Meanwhile, the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Board (HR and CE) Minister PK Sekar Babu inaugurated the Covid Care Centre (CCC) equipped with 200 oxygen-supported beds at Egmore Child Health Hospital and 104 oxygen-supported beds at Don Bosco Matriculation School. The Egmore hospital has a total of 837 beds of which 100 had already been allocated to Covid-19 patients. Of the 200 oxygen-supported beds, 50 would be allocated for children. At Don Bosco, the government has made all the facilities needed for the smooth conduct of the CCC.

As per an official release, a total of 745 oxygen concentrators have been purchased on behalf of the civic body and 845 through other private NGOs. These 1,590 oxygen concentrators have been distributed to various hospitals.