Chennai Corporation to launch online registration for pet licences

The corporation is yet to decide the amount that pet parents need to pay for registration though sources said it is likely to be the Rs 50 fee they pay at pet clinics. (Representational/Pixabay)

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) will soon launch an online registration system on their website for acquiring pet licences.

The initiative, which was planned to be launched a couple of months ago, was put on hold due to the pandemic. The officials are now looking to launch the initiative in April.

According to the officials, people going for a licence for their pets will get free anti-rabies vaccination from civic bodies’ pet clinics present in Nungambakkam, T Nagar, Meenambakkam and Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar.

The corporation is yet to decide the amount that pet parents need to pay for registration though sources said it is likely to be the Rs 50 fee they pay at pet clinics.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Dr J Kamal Hussain, the city Veterinary officer at GCC, said the online registration system got delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Only 1,000-1,500 dogs are getting licensed per year, which is less than 15 per cent of the total number of dogs in the city. Many residents find it difficult to visit the centre and get a licence, the online registration will make the process easier. A licence will enable free of cost vaccination of the pets and reduce the risk of infection to them. The online registration will also help keep track of the number of licensed dogs in the city. The pet parents, who possess the licence, which would mean their pets are vaccinated and dewormed, can show the same to their neighbours in case of any issues,” he said.

The civic body would also monitor complaints from residents about the dogs that show aggressive behaviour.

Hussain said when they conducted a survey in 2018, they found close to 58,000 stray dogs in the city; the number was 82,000 in 2014. The corporation officials said they were unable to sterilize many stray dogs last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic and now they will be focusing on that process as well.

“Though the registration can be done, we will provide the licence only after doing a complete check-up on the pets at pet clinics. Veterinary doctors nominated by the Corporation would conduct these tests in the city’s 15 zones,” Dr Hussain added.