Monday, August 22, 2022

Chennai Corporation issues orders to stop construction of over 2,000 unauthorised buildings

"The authorities are strictly monitoring the violated buildings. The public has to construct their buildings as per planning permission and building permit approval or steps would be taken to seal the buildings," a GCC release stated.

In a release Sunday, the civic body noted that for the construction of buildings in the city, one has to obtain planning permission and building permit approval from the Town Planning Department of the municipality. (File)

The Greater Chennai Corporation has issued stop work notices to over 2,000 buildings in Chennai as part of its effort to curb the prevalence of unauthorised buildings in the city.

In a release Sunday, the civic body noted that for the construction of buildings in the city, one has to obtain planning permission and building permit approval from the Town Planning Department of the municipality.

“The authorities are strictly monitoring the violated buildings. The public has to construct their buildings as per planning permission and building permit approval or steps would be taken to seal the buildings,” said the release.

It said assistant engineers of the 15 zones across the city had conducted inspections from July 25 to August 20 and during their inspections, they found as many as 2665 buildings were constructed violating the guidelines of the planning permission and building permit.

The authorities had issued stop work notices to these building owners. The corporation had also issued seal notices to 2403 building owners for not rectifying the violations that were informed to them when they were issued stop work notices and close to 39 buildings have been sealed till now.

First published on: 22-08-2022 at 11:54:57 am
