Chennai Corporation issues orders to stop construction of over 2,000 unauthorised buildings

The Greater Chennai Corporation has issued stop work notices to over 2,000 buildings in Chennai as part of its effort to curb the prevalence of unauthorised buildings in the city.
In a release Sunday, the civic body noted that for the construction of buildings in the city, one has to obtain planning permission and building permit approval from the Town Planning Department of the municipality.
“The authorities are strictly monitoring the violated buildings. The public has to construct their buildings as per planning permission and building permit approval or steps would be taken to seal the buildings,” said the release.
It said assistant engineers of the 15 zones across the city had conducted inspections from July 25 to August 20 and during their inspections, they found as many as 2665 buildings were constructed violating the guidelines of the planning permission and building permit.
Subscriber Only Stories
The authorities had issued stop work notices to these building owners. The corporation had also issued seal notices to 2403 building owners for not rectifying the violations that were informed to them when they were issued stop work notices and close to 39 buildings have been sealed till now.
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Alia Bhatt reveals she was paid Rs 15 lakh for SOTY, said she handed cheque to mom Soni Razdan: 'Till date, my mother handles my money'
US jobs-recession paradox, its impact on emerging marketsPremium
Praggnanandhaa beats World Champion Magnus Carlsen again
Game of Thrones prequel lacks the fire and power of the original
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Jailer: Rajinikanth plays a man you don’t want to mess with in intense first look. See photo
Fallout from FIFA suspension continues: Indian football team’s matches against Singapore, Vietnam cancelled
Koffee With Karan 7: Shahid Kapoor hints about Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra wedding, Karan Johar says ‘bacche kamaal ke honge’
Miss Universe to now allow married women, mothers to participate?
New Zealand beat Windies in 3rd ODI, clinch series 2-1
Boy ‘dismisses’ statue holding a bat with brilliant spin delivery. Watch video
Court extends Sanjay Raut’s judicial custody till September 5
Police say borders, national highways heavily congested as farmers come to Delhi for protest at Jantar Mantar
BJP to chalk out strategy against NC-led all party meet over inclusion of non-locals in voter list
Twinkle Khanna says she pays for kids Nitara and Aarav’s education, never had a joint bank account with husband Akshay Kumar
All 23 AIIMS to be named after local heroes, monuments
In a first, OTT streaming surpasses cable TV, captures largest share of TV viewing: Nielsen