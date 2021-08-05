Chennai corporation holds competitions to spread Covid-19 awareness

The civic body will pick the top three works of the participants in each category and provide them certificates on Independence Day.

The Greater Chennai Corporation is holding a series of competitions to raise awareness about Covid-19. The competition will be held today and tomorrow.

The categories include drawing competition, poster designing, slogan writing, memes writing as well. There is also a quiz competition for school and college students.

On the agenda today is a drawing competition, poster designing, and slogan writing. Tomorrow, competitions related to meme writing and a quiz will take place.

Interested participants have to provide their details including name, mobile no, email, address, etc and uploaded their work on https://chennaicorporation.gov.in/gcc/online-services/comp/home.jsp

On the vaccination front, a total of 3,087 beneficiaries have been vaccinated from June 29 till August 3 in mobile vaccination centres given to the civic body by the Rotary club.

Also, the Chennai Corporation’s initiative to remove posters defacing walls in public places is been implemented at a brisk pace. Till now, the corporation has removed 23417 posters in 6803 locations in Chennai North, 29144 posters in 7127 locations in Chennai Central, and 42119 posters in 7368 locations in Chennai South.